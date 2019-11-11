Polls open Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the McLoud Special Proposition Election as voters decide a $5 million bond issue to improve sports facilities for McLoud Public Schools, with no impact expected on property taxes.

According to Superintendent Steve Stanley, the district's latest bond issue, if passed, will be used to improve multiple sports facilities. Bond issues must have a 60 percent supermajority to pass.

"It would be a brand new competition eight lane all-weather track. (We'd) put in new turf which then football and the soccer (teams) could use the football field," Stanley said. "We would redo the restrooms and the concessions of the football field. We are hoping to turf the softball field as well as the baseball field and we want to pave the athletic parking lot."

Stanley said if there are extra funds after all these upgrades, then they will be used to build a new office for the McLoud Board of Education.

"We think there will be a few extra funds. Our board office is antiquated. Actually it's full of mold and we're not supposed to be in it, but we'd like to build a small one if we have money left," Stanley said. "That's not the number one priority though, the sports facility for the kids is."

The superintendent explained this bond issue will not affect property taxes one way or another.

"Regardless whether this passes or not taxes will drop for one year due to a lawsuit coming off the tax rolls and then it will go back up to 22 mills which is still below all of our neighbors," Stanley said.

The superintendent explained one mill is equal to one dollar in property tax per every$1,000 the property is worth.

Therefore, property owners will continue to pay $22 for every $1,000 that their property is assessed, regardless of the bond issue.

Stanley explained in the past year the district has used money from the $10.6 million bond issue passed in 2017 to make several improvements.

"We built the new (agriculture) facility. We've done the classrooms with one-to-one computers. We've redone the old gym. We put up new signage and we are building the new middle school," Stanley said.

"So now we feel like it's time to keep us competitive. We owe it to our kids to upgrade our sports facilities."

Stanley said he hopes the bond will pass, but he's not certain considering the district needs 60 percent of the vote to get it approved.

"This is something our kids deserve and our community (has) got to have in order to grow," Stanley said. "Our enrollment is decreasing right now, so we've got to attract some kids. I think if you look at it that way, I'm optimistic."

Check back for updates.