The following items were filed Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2019, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.
Felonies
Taylor, Travis Lloyd, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol - Second
Misdemeanors
Brock, Tyler Swayn, Driving Without A Valid Drivers License
Calhoon, John Franklin, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Casteel, Cory Wade, Obstructing An Officer
Davis, Joseph Alan, Possession of CDS - Marijuana and Methamphetamine
Foreman, Jean Darlene, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Gould Jr., Roy Allen, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Hogshooter, Logan Pierce, Domestic Abuse - Assault & Battery
January, Charles Douglas, Fail To Carry Current Insurance
Lesczynski, James, Driving Under the Influence Alcohol
Logan, Jonathon Lee, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Lunsford, Larry Joe, Public Intoxication
McCullough, Richard D., Actual Physical Control of Vehicle Under the Influence
McKibben, Joshua Fred Daniel, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Summers, Jason, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Van Hoose, Travis Dewayne, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Wales, Mark Edward, Driving Under the Influence Alcohol
Wilson, Cooper Wade, Possession of CDS - Marijuana
Protective Orders
Bise, Travis Vs. Myers III, Allen
Guinn, Sheila D. Vs. Sharp, Kastyn
Guinn, Sheila D. Vs. Starks, Alicia
Summerfield, Kaboo Vs. Summerfield, Joshua Jeremiah
Marriage Licenses
Robles-Martinez, Jose Luis and Chang, Jessica Pa Na
Malone, Patrick Lawrence and Turner, Hailey Nicole