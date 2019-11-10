Theater Bartlesville is pleased to announce their upcoming performance, The Hound of the Baskervilles. This unconventional comedy adaptation centers around Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson as they investigate the legend of a supernatural hound, a beast that may be stalking a young heir on the fog- shrouded moorland that makes up his estate. On his uncle’s death, Sir Henry Baskerville returns from abroad and opens up the ancestral hall on the desolate moors of Devonshire. The mystery unfolds into a very entertaining spoof that includes live sound effects, so you don’t want to miss this show.

The Hound of the Baskervilles is based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s third crime novel and has been one of Doyle’s most popular stories ever written. Theater Bartlesville’s performance is directed by Tim Parker, who is also playing Watson. The Hound also stars Marc Capps and Harley Turner. Tim is a character actor who enjoys Doctor Who, cosplay, and Renaissance festivals. Prior to becoming involved in theatre, Tim performed several voices for a parody web series he and his brothers produced, and he cosplayed in character as the Tenth Doctor at the Oklahoma Renaissance Festival (OKRF) and cosplay events around Tulsa. He has been performing in The Drunkard since 2015 and has earnestly pursued new acting opportunities while working to support his family. Some of his favorite roles include, Sample Switchel in The Drunkard, Star Birdfeather and Joe Bob Lipsey in Red, White and Tuna, Vera Carp in Tuna Does Vegas, and Michelangelo Buonarroti in OKRF. Marc Capps is a lifelong Bartlesville native. This is his first time acting in a play, but he wants to continue to act in the future. Marc also is a musician and plays four instruments.

Harley Turner has been acting since he first discovered it was his passion in the 3rd grade. Since that time, he has been in many shows, both in Bartlesville and Tulsa, including Children’s Musical Theater’s Peter Pan in 2004. Off the stage, Harley does voiceover work and helps at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Opening night, November 14, doors will open at 6:15 p.m. with free drinks and finger foods before the 7 p.m. show. Additional shows will be November 15-16 at 7 p.m. and November 17 at 2 p.m. All performances are at Theater Bartlesville, 312 S. Dewey Ave., Bartlesville, Okla.

Tickets are general admission at $20 each. For more information, contact Theater Bartlesville at 918-336-1900 or visit www.theaterbartlesville.com.