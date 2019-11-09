LONE GROVE — In a wild, back-and-forth district contest featuring four recovered onside kicks, Lone Grove eked past Bethel 60-58 Friday night in a season finale.

Bethel was up 30-28 at halftime, but Lone Grove recovered an onside kick off the second-half kickoff and proceeded to score a touchdown.

Lone Grove then recovered another onside kick and scored again, only to have Bethel battle back with two touchdowns for a 44-42 advantage.

After Lone Grove retaliated with a TD, Bethel tied matters at 52 on a touchdown run by sophomore Corey Metscher.

Lone Grove again went up, 60-52, and recovered yet another onside maneuver at the Wildcat 30. Bethel junior Harrison Thomas spoiled that ploy with an interception, giving Bethel possession.

When quarterback Gunner Smith and receiver Devin Acklin collaborated on a 40-yard scoring play, Bethel was within 60-58, but a 2-point conversion run came up short with two minutes remaining.

Lone Grove recovered the ensuing onside kick, only to have Bethel regain possession at its 30 at the 34-second mark.

Bethel got as far as the Lone Grove 30 before Smith’s pass into the end zone was intercepted on the game’s final play.

The Wildcats concluded the year at 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the district.

Lone Grove, which won its first five games, broke a four-game losing streak by beating Bethel.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.