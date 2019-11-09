BARTLESVILLE — A banged-up Shawnee squad concluded the 2019 season with a 42-14 loss to Bartlesville in a Friday night district encounter.

Playing without nine starters who were available just two weeks ago, Shawnee suited up just 38 players. Three freshmen, including two on defense, started. Three of the missing starters were defensive linemen.

Bartlesville jumped out to a 14-0 advantage after one quarter and took a 35-7 lead to halftime.

Shawnee’s second-quarter touchdown came on a 40-yard pass from Dre’ Evans to senior Scout Cawvey.

The Bruins enjoyed a 42-7 lead after three quarters.

Shawnee’s second touchdown, with eight minutes remaining, came as junior Karran Evans latched on to a 20-yard scoring pass from sophomore Karsen Conaway.

“Our kids played hard, but they were just climbing a big hill,” Shawnee coach Billy Brown said. “Scout Cawvey had two or three big catches.”

“We’re pretty beat up,” Brown said. “That’s why you have to have big numbers to compete in 6A. We will know for sure in December if we go down to Class 5A. If nothing drastic happens, we should be back in 5A.”

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.