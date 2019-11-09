The Avedis Foundation recently awarded a $15,000 grant to Gordon Cooper Technology Center (GCTC) for its STEM on Wheels program.

“The Avedis Foundation is pleased to support the Sprockets Robotics Team 2341 STEM on Wheels Program with this grant,”Kathy Laster, Avedis president and CEO, said. “This unique STEM on Wheels program will bring healthy living and fun STEM activities to elementary students in rural communities that would otherwise not have the opportunity.”

Laster said it is exciting to see the leadership and drive of this student-led team.

“As the growing demand for engineers increases, programs like these will help encourage young people to pursue STEM education to help bridge the gap in the workforce,” she said.

Sprockets team member Tansy Brooks said the group is excited to receive the grant from the Avedis Foundation.

“This grant will help us carry out the goal of our program to introduce science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills focused on health and wellness to the rural communities of Pottawatomie, Lincoln and Seminole counties,” she said.

About the team

FIRST(For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics team 2341, The Sprockets; STEM on Wheels is a mobile camp brought to the communities in Pottawatomie, Lincoln and Seminole counties. The program is intended to serve elementary students, teaching STEM skills and healthy eating habits through fun activities. The curriculum provided is 100 percent student-written and student-led under adult supervision. The goal of the program is to bring STEM and healthy eating habits to students who normally would not have the opportunity to attend STEM camps.