Gladys (Hall) Hale, 86, of Shawnee, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at her home.

Gladys (Hall) Hale, 86, of Shawnee, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at her home.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service, with Rev. Chris Dodson officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.