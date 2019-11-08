Geneva Pearl (Gentry) Whitlock, age 90 and a resident of Seminole, passed away from this life on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at New Life Church located at 123 W. 12th in Wewoka under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home of Seminole. Rev. Tommy Azlin will officiate, and burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Wewoka. Her grandsons will serve as casket bearers. Casket bearers are Caleb Peters, Whitney Peters, Landon Whitlock, Tyler Whitlock, Chance Wood, Jimmy Whitlock, Blayden Whitlock, and Larry Whitlock Jr.

Geneva was born Aug. 21, 1929, in Spaulding, Oklahoma, to Clint Thomas Gentry and Leona (Robinson) Gentry.

She graduated from Spaulding High School in 1947, and she married Harlan Junior Whitlock on June 1, 1947, in Newcastle, Texas.

Geneva worked for Humpty Dumpty Grocery from 1966 until 1983, where she was a checker for many years. She worked for Wonder Bread Thrift Store after her retirement.

She was a member of New Life Church in Wewoka, and she taught Sunday school for 50 years. Geneva also served as church secretary for many years and was a minister. She loved to read her Bible, and she loved to study Biblical numerology.

Geneva was a perfectionist who loved to read, cook, watch Thunder basketball, OU and OSU, and to watch football with her grandsons. She never forgot a birthday, and her favorite place to eat was Golden Corral. During her lifetime, she was very instrumental in leading several people to the Lord, and she knew the Bible very well.

She is survived by her son, Larry Whitlock and wife, Sharon of Checotah, Oklahoma; her daughter, Sherry Barrett and husband, Mike of Seminole; two brothers, Delbert Gentry of Woodward, Oklahoma, and Tommy Gentry of Shawnee, Oklahoma; two sisters, Clara Jean Jones of Harrah, Oklahoma, and Darlene Jackson of Beggs, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Larry Whitlock Jr. and wife, Tracy, Kerry Peters and husband, Jason, and Jimmy Whitlock and wife, Sommer; eight great-grandchildren, Chance Wood, Blayden Whitlock, Anistyn Whitlock, Caleb Peters, Whitney Peters, Kennedy McKown and husband, Levi, Landon Whitlock, and Tyler Whitlock.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan Whitlock; one brother, Donald Gentry; and step-mother, Irene Gentry.

