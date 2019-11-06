The Liberty Academy basketball teams opened the 2019-20 season Tuesday night with a pair of victories over Life Christian Academy – 61-11 in the girls' game and 59-23 in the boys' contest.

In the girls' game, Paris Rimer tossed in 16 points, Bria Pelate followed with 13 and Madalyn Leader tacked on 11 for the victorious Lady Eagles.

Ben Corley poured in 20 points and Sago Miles added 13 as the Eagles more than doubled up Life Christian in the boys' game.

The next action for the Liberty Academy teams will be Friday at home against Paden.