For the second year, Humble Road Church in conjunction with Stumpff Funeral Home and the Priesthood Motorcycle Ministry donned their Santa hats early in order to provide Christmas gifts for children of deployed and non-deployed soldiers.

The second annual Rumble the Park is a toy run benefitting Operation Toy Soldier, a nonprofit that gives toys to children of deployed and non-deployed children.

“Bikers always want to help with anything to do with veterans and kids. That’s bikers in general,” said Candy Wickham with Humble Road Church.

Staging for the Rumble in the Park was set for Oct. 26 at Food Pyramid.

“Stumpff approached us last year about putting on a toy run,” Wickham said adding the event was successful the first year.

They were asked again to assist and now Wickham hopes it’s an annual event for them.

The Rumble in the Park event was very successful, said Scott Holz with Stumpff Funeral Home.

“The weather turned out to be better than predicted, so we had a nice sunny day after all. We had about 65 riders I believe, and even had some that came up from Tulsa. We collected over 100 toys, and even several hundred dollars in cash donations,” Holz said.

“The toys will be donated to the National Guard, and will go to the families of deployed veterans in the area, so yes, it will benefit Bartlesville people. This is important because there is a great need to help the families of our military have a good Christmas.”

Operation Toy Soldier is a nationwide initiative by Stumpff’s Veterans Funeral Care to provide toys to children of deployed and non-deployed soldiers, and also the children of soldiers that just returned home.

Following the toy collection, burgers, games and a drawing followed at Johnstone Park.