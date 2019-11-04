When prospective students visit Oklahoma Baptist University, they can always expect to be greeted with a friendly smile and have the chance to speak one-on-one with an admissions counselor, as well as to tour the University’s beautiful Bison Hill campus. For many at OBU, when prospective students find their place on Bison Hill, it is a cause for celebration.

For Kalyn Fullbright, admissions event coordinator and counselor, helping prospective students find their place is not only her job, but also her passion.

“When prospective students and their families come to campus for an individual visit, we craft a schedule to fit their interests and answer as many questions as possible,” she said.

Prospective students can expect a tour that is curated to their intended major. While all students will see Raley Chapel, the Café on the Hill and the Geiger Center, students will get an in-depth tour and visit specific areas of campus pertinent to their desired majors. There are curated tours for all of the university’s 88 areas of study, from nursing to communication studies and everything in between.

“If a student has plenty of time during their visit, we also let them meet with professors in their areas of interest, sit in on a class or even go to chapel,” Fullbright said.

Campus visits are so important for prospective students, because it is nearly impossible to determine whether a school is the right fit without taking a tour and visiting campus. In addition to individual visits, OBU offers special visit days including Bison Days, Preview Days and Night-on-the-Hill overnight stay experiences.

“When you can see the dining hall, classroom or dorm and picture yourself in that space, a college decision becomes real,” Fullbright said. “As a high school student with so many options, a campus visit provides meaningful information about who will invest in you and who will cheer you on for the next four years.”

No matter the college, all have traditions, a residential hall, intramurals, homework and a campus dining experience. Every institution offers these basic items.

However, while OBU likewise offers all of these things, it is unique in the personal relationships students develop with professors. With a student-to-faculty ratio of 13:1 and an average class size of only 20 students, OBU students experience personal attention, making a powerful impact on the quality of instruction received and education attained. By forming real relationships with professors, students benefit in their depth of knowledge, in the opportunities available to enhance their studies through trips and other experiences, and by connecting through their professors to professional networks of alumni and employers, leading to extremely high job placement rates for graduates.

The University’s commitment to their mission is unlike any other. Faculty, staff and peers are all committed to walk alongside students during this transitional period in their lives and expose them to truth, diversity and excellence in OBU’s pursuit to transform lives. OBU’s distinct care for students and desire to see them leave Bison Hill better than they arrived sets OBU apart from other schools.

“This ‘walking alongside’ is expressed in so many ways,” Fullbright said. “It's expressed in the successful completion of a project, the final essay in a course, the production that required collaboration and countless hours of creativity. ‘Walking alongside students’ is expressed most notably in the relationships that are impossible to advertise.”

The University is also extremely affordable, offering a world-class, private, Christian university education at a net price that is lower than most of its competitors in the state. The University offers a guaranteed minimum $7,000 scholarship per year to all new students, with most receiving more based on high school GPA and ACT scores. Also, by completing the FAFSA after admission to OBU, students are able to receive a free, no-obligation financial aid package that demonstrates how affordable an OBU education truly can be.

To schedule a visit, and to view a list of special visit days, go to www.okbu.edu/admissions/visit-campus.