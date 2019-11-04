MIAMI – Veterans Day will be officially celebrated on Monday, Nov. 11, this year, although some celebrations and ceremonies will be on held on other days immediately before or after the actual day of remembrance. The theme for this year is “Service.”

Veterans contribute to society in many ways, and not just during their time in active service. Military service members have put on their uniforms to protect the values and liberties this nation was built on throughout history, but that doesn’t stop once their time on active duty ends.

In honoring all veterans, a reception will be hosted by the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the tribal headquarters, 3410 P NW in Miami. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Whitney Johnston at 918-541-1300 or e-mail wjohnston@miamination.com

The annual Veterans Day parade in Miami will be Saturday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. on Main Street, going from 5th Ave. North to 2nd Avenue South.

The parade is to honor of all those who have served and are still serving to protect our freedom. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the parade or to come watch to show your support for our heroes.

Call 918-542-4481 for more information.

“The parade in Miami is going to be Nov. 9, Saturday, at 3 p.m. down Main Street. The committee is working hard to get great involvement from the community to honor our veterans in the Miami region and we are looking forward to it,” said Charlotte Howe, Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce (COC) and Miami Area Economic Development Service’s CEO and President.

“The Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce and a committee of dedicated citizens are working hard to create more community involvement in our veterans’ parade as a thank you to our local veterans. If you, or your organization, would like to submit an entry in the parade, please call the chamber,” Howe said.

Miami Public Schools will hold Veterans Day programs on Nov. 11. The schedule includes:

Miami High School - 10:30 a.m. at the MAC, with a lunch for veterans to follow

Washington Elementary - 7:45 a.m.

Rockdale Elementary - 8:30 a.m.

Nichols Upper Elementary - 1:30 p.m.

Roosevelt Elementary - 2:30 p.m.

Will Rogers Middle School - 2:45 p.m.

Wilson Elementary - 2:45 p.m.

Some institutions, stores, and restaurants offer free items or discounts on Veterans Day (or the day before or after).

Be sure to check by phone or online to verify what specials they are offering for veterans, as some details may have changed.

Review the site information before heading out and be sure to take official proof of military service, which varies by company.

Most of the restaurant free meals are for dine-in only. Many of the promotions include small print that says participating locations only.

Call ahead if you are unsure:

2 Girls Café, 2320 North Main, Miami, 918-542-2233, no tax for veterans.

Charlie’s Chicken & BBQ, 2400 North Main, 918-542-8210, 10 percent discount.

Goodfella’s Pizzeria, 621 South Main, Miami, 919-919-3803, 15 percent off every day for veterans; check Facebook for more.

High Winds Casino, The Steakhouse, Hwy. 10, 3 miles east of Miami, 918-541-9463, 20 percent off a meal.

Little Caesar's, 2310 North Main, Miami, 918-544-6943, free lunch combo.

Long John Silver’s, 1024 North Main, Miami, 918-542-7294, $2 off any variety platter or $5 off an eight-piece family meal (coupons available online).

Montana Mike’s, 840 North Main, Miami, 918-542-8808, choice of a free meal from a select menu.

Pizza Hut Express, 101 A NW, 918-540-2471, Miami, 10 percent off.

River Bend Casino & Hotel, 100 Jackpot Place, Wyandotte, get $15 free play, a $5 dining voucher to the Casino Deli, and a $50 hotel room rate. Must be a Club Wyandotte member. One free play and dining voucher per eligible guest.

Stables Casino, 530 H SE, Miami, 918-542-7884, $5 free play.

Zach’s Café, 1220 North Main, Miami, 918-961-7042, Fifty percent off a meal and a free dessert.