Teens are invited to come to the McLoud Public Library for the afterschool event “Got Science?” a teen activity scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the library, 133 N. Main St.

This program is presented as an outreach effort by Science Museum Oklahoma. It will feature educational and hands-on activities to teach “STEAM” – science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics – in a creative way.

Ages 12 to 17 may attend, and advance registration is not required.

The program is made possible by Science Museum Oklahoma through grant funding from EPSCOR.

For more information, visit the library, call 788-4132 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/mcloud.