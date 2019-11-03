There were plenty of reasons to celebrate Friday night when it came to Ringling football.

There were plenty of reasons to celebrate Friday night when it came to Ringling football. For starters, the Blue Devils recorded their sixth straight shutout as they defeated the Elmore City-Pernell Badgers 41-0 on the road. And there was also the small matter of the Blue Devils clinching the District A-4 championship. Thanks to Boone-Apache’s 33-14 loss against Dibble, it means the Blue Devils will finish as district champions and host in the first two rounds of the Class A playoffs. As for Friday night, the Blue Devils got off to a solid start as Sam Vanbuskirk connected with Braden Johnson for a 19-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 after the extra point at the 6:30 mark. Vanbuskirk then connected with River Miller for a 33-yard touchdown pass, putting the Blue Devils up 14-0 after one. Paysin Perkins then got in on the action as he got a 55-yard touchdown run to make it 20-0. Kash Lyle then got his touchdown when he dashed 48 yards for the score to make it 27-0. Vanbuskirk then got his third touchdown pass of the night in the third quarter when he connected with Coty Scott from 21-yards out, before Bo Mitchell finished the game off with a 19 yard touchdown run to make it 41-0. Vanbuskirk finished 6-of-9 passing for 101 yards and three touchdowns. Lyle finished with five carries for 80 yards and one touchdown, with Mitchell going for eight carries for 88 yards and one touchdown. Ringling (7-1, 5-0) will host Boone-Apache on Friday night to end the regular season.