MARIETTA - It’s not often that the Davis Wolves are associated with the term “Comeback Story”. After Friday night though, it’s hard not to put the two together. Davis officially marked its return to the postseason after a one year absence, as the Wolves defeated the Marietta Indians 38-0 at McClain Stadium. The victory assured the Wolves they will be the No. 3 seed out of District 2A-8 for the playoffs. As for Marietta, the shutout was the eighth time this season they have been held scoreless. "We played extremely disciplined football, especially in the first half," Davis coach Greg Parker said. "The kids came to play hard, and they gave great performances throughout the game on both sides of the football. We have been improving a lot, and we handled ourselves well and ran our offense well every time we had the ball. It feels good for these guys to be back in the playoffs, because they have done a great job, and I am very proud of them." Davis quarterback Colin Delaney completed just three of four passes, but all of them were for long touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown. The 6-2 junior finished with 162 passing yards and 38 rushing yards for an even 200 net yards of offense. Davis (4-4 overall, 4-2 district) scored points on each of its first four possessions, as the Wolves used just five plays to drive 69 yards for their first touchdown that came when Dane Parker scored on a 12-yard scoring run just four minutes into the game. The ensuing kick-off was recovered by the Wolves, which gave them possession at the Indians' 32-yard line. Six offensive plays later Delaney scored on a 5-yard run up the middle for a 14-0 Davis advantage. Early in the second the Wolves capped a five minute, 59-yard drive with a 22-yard field goal by Parker, the Davis kicker. After holding Marietta to their third straight three-and-out, the Wolves struck quickly after taking possession at their own 32-yard line. Dulaney hit Toby Taliaferro and Taliaferro did the rest in what became a 68-yard touchdown play, which put the Wolves up 24-0 at the half. Delaney's arm helped add two quick scores for Davis following halftime. On a second and eight play Dulaney hit Kolton McGaha on a 53-yard touchdown pass to up the lead to 31-0. On their next possession Lathan Dickerson gathered in a pass from Delaney and raced 41 yards for the game's final score. The Wolves had 202 rushing yards on 30 carries and finished with 364 total net yards of offense. Marietta (1-8, 1-5) had 90 rushing yards on 28 carries and added another 45 passing yards for 135 offensive yards against the stubborn Wolf defense. "I saw some bright spots tonight even in defeat," Marietta coach David Garza said. "Raymond Gibbs gave us a good night at running back with 85 rushing yards. Our quarterback (Nolan Birks) is just in his second game working at that position. I thought he did a good job of running our offense. We had some penalties that hurt us at key times. But the kids never gave up. They kept competing until the final buzzer. That's always a good thing to see." Davis will end the regular season Friday at Tishomingo, while Marietta plays host to Coalgate.