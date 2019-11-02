Shawnee did something Friday night that no other team has been able to do in nine games this season: keep mighty Bixby from scoring a touchdown on its first possession.

The defensive effort on Senior Night was short-lived and far from enough, however, as the top-ranked Spartans scored six first-half TDs en route to a 64-6 road win in Class 6A II District 2 action at Jim Thorpe Stadium.

Bixby (9-0, 6-0) has dominated all its opponents so far in 2019. The Spartans' smallest margin of victory was 30 points in their first game of the season. Since that 77-47 opener in Arlington, Texas, Bixby has allowed only 40 points to eight foes. The Spartans are the defending 6A II champions and have won the title four of the past five seasons.

Shawnee is now 2-7 overall and 1-5 in district.

The Wolves took the opening kickoff and gained a first down on their first play, a 13-yard completion from Dre' Evans to Jaylon Orange. The drive stalled at the Shawnee 43 as Bixby forced a punt.

Starting at its 24, Bixby was unable to achieve a first down, thanks in part to a pair of Spartan penalties, and punted the ball back to the home team.

After a Shawnee three-and-out, the Spartans' offense got on track with a 66-yard drive. The big play was a 40-yard touchdown pass from Mason Williams to senior Brennan Presley. The extra point put the visitors up, 7-0.

The next few minutes featured turnovers for both teams. Shawnee's Cyn'Cere Spencer recovered a Bixby fumble at the SHS 5. Three plays later, however, an Evans pass was intercepted by Presley and returned 42 yards for the Spartans' second TD.

Bixby reached the end zone on all four of its second-quarter possessions. Sophomore Braylin Presley scored on a 1-yard run before his big brother, Brennan, caught two more TD passes of 5 and 30 yards. Braylin concluded the first-half scoring with a 45-yard TD run that gave the Spartans a 43-0 lead at halftime.

At the break, Bixby had 372 total yards (142 rushing, 230 passing) while the Shawnee offense netted just 58 (72 passing, minus-14 rushing).

The Spartans used mostly reserves to start the third quarter. The non-starters padded the lead with three more touchdown drives that ended with scoring plays of 6, 11 and 2 yards.

Shawnee got its only points late in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Karsen Conaway completed a 44-yard pass to Demetress Beavers, then found Karran Evans in the right side of the end zone for a 16-yard TD pass with 1:07 remaining.

Conaway took over at QB when Evans limped off the field after a sack in the second quarter. Evans did not return to the game. Before the injury, Evans completed 5-of-11 passes for 63 yards with one interception. Conaway also had one pass picked off while going 7-of-13 for 80 yards.

The Spartans finished with 547 total yards while limiting the Wolves' offense to 148.

Shawnee will try to end its season on a winning note next Friday when it goes on the road to face Bartlesville.