HENRYETTA — Casmen Hill rushed for 175 yards (12 carries) and Dylan McKinney rolled up 109 yards (10 carries) as Chandler lambasted District 2A-2 foe Henryetta 54-0 Friday night.

Chandler, 4-2 in 2A-2, will definitely be in the playoffs with a win this Friday against visiting Holdenville in the regular-season finale. Holdenville was 0-8 entering Friday’s action.

The Lions, 5-4 overall, led 20-0 after one quarter and 47-0 by the intermission. A running clock was employed in the fourth quarter.

Darian Mahan returned the game’s opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. Hill recorded TD scampers of 16 and 50 yards. McKinney collected scoring runs of 10 and 2 yards.

Also scoring were Spencer Clagg on a 7-yard run, Javon Frazier on a 35-yard pass from Kaden Jones and Dalton Fowble on a 1-yard run.

Kobe Smith finished with 84 yards rushing on 10 attempts and Blake Rickner carried the ball five times for 53 yards.

Taylor Clagg notched a team-high seven tackles. Mahan and Frazier posted five tackles apiece.

“Everything went good,” said victorious coach Jack Gray. “We ran the football like we wanted to.”

Chandler amassed 452 yards rushing on 54 carries. Henryetta was limited to just 12 yards on seven carries.

Chandler didn’t register a punt.

