BETHEL ACRES — Marlow’s Outlaws robbed Bethel’s last playoff aspiration with a 68-34 ambush in a District 3A-2 confrontation Friday night.

By dropping to 2-4 in the district and 5-4 overall, Bethel will end its campaign Friday night at Lone Grove.

Bethel coach Joey Ginn said the Wildcats still have a lofty goal at Lone Grove.

“Bethel hasn’t had a winning season since 2007. We still have that opportunity.”

The Wildcats got on the scoreboard first when sophomore Corey Metscher grabbed a 7-yard yard pass from Gunner Smith and senior Alex Brown hit the point-after for a 7-0 margin on the game’s opening drive.

After Marlow went up 14-7, Smith and Jaylon Gordon hooked up a 5-yard scoring pass to knot the score at 14.

Then, down 21-14, John Gordon caught a 28-yard scoring reception from Smith for a 21-all tie. Drae Wood’s 11-yard scoring catch established a 28-21 lead and Bethel led 28-27 at the half.

That was Bethel’s highpoint as Marlow scored three touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarter. Bethel’s sole second-half TD came on John Gordon’s 23-yard catch.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.