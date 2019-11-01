James Lee Cave, born Oct. 16, 1957, in Tecumseh, went to rest Oct. 21, 2019.

He was married to not only his best friend but also to the love of his life, Gloria (Markham) Cave, for an amazing 42 years.

James's passions included but were not limited to hunting, noodling, fishing, especially spending quality time with his children and grandkids showing them how things worked and love for nature. He passed on many things to his children and grandchildren like his hilarious sense of humor.

James leaves behind his beautiful wife Gloria Cave, two sons Aaron Cave, Andrew Cave, three daughters Shauna Depel, Samantha Burnett, and Jenna Cave all from Tecumseh; mother Alice Hobbs from New Mexico; step mother Joan Cave; brothers Joe Cave, John Cave from Oklahoma City; one brother Ray Hobbs and sister Mary Hobbs from New Mexico; and brother Michael Hobbs from Bowlegs. Also left behind were 14 grandchildren, ages 3-20, who loved their Papa and will miss him dearly, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many dear friends.

Preceding him in death was his dad James Joseph Cave.

James Lee Cave wishes were to be cremated and family will be having a celebration of his life to be determined at a later date.