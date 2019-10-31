Georgia Wade

Georgia Wade, 79, of Havana, Kan., died Monday.

He has been transported to Dickens Family Funeral Home, Sedan. Local arrangements were under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Joe Goolsbey

Joe Goolsbey, 85, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

Family will receive friends at Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel, Friday 6 — 8 p.m. Visitation will also be Friday 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel. Interment will follow at the Dewey Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Susan Berg

Susan Louise Berg, 59, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.

Services are pending with Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home.