Shawnee High School's Student Council invites the Shawnee community to participate in HOWL Week Oct. 28 - Nov. 1.

The fundraising events throughout the week are to raise money to send Shawnee's Special Athletes to the Oklahoma Special Olympics this year.

On Monday night the community was invited to watch a showing of The Goonies in the gym of the PAAC.

The schedule for the rest of the week is as follows:

Wednesday: Bingo Night

Play starts at 6:30 p.m. and goes until the prizes run out.

SHS Cafeteria

$1 per game card; new cards purchased for every game

Concessions available

Thursday: HOWL-O-Ween Haunt the Halls

6:30-8:30 p.m. at the SHS

$5 donation encouraged

Trick-or-treat through the halls, then stay for games in the cafeteria.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.