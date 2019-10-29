Several members of the Shawnee community, surrounding areas and even out of state gathered for the 2019 Boo on Bell to celebrate Halloween and the autumn evening.

People enjoyed numerous activities including the Frankenmutt Howl'een Pet Costume Contest, Boo Bingo, Stompin Sensation Studio Performance, BMX Stunt Show, trick-or-treating and other such activities.

In addition to performances, attendees were able to shop at the Boo-Tique Marketplace in which there were several local vendors.

While there were costume contests, many of those in attendance also dressed up in their Halloween costumes including witches, clowns and more.