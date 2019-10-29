The following items were filed Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2019, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.
Felonies
Campos, Destiny Lynn, Traffic - Speeding 1-10 Miles Over
Fisher, Jordan Michel, Traffic - Speeding 1-10 Miles Over
Owen, Thomas Lee Layton, Protective Order Violation, Second and Subsequent
Rhodes Sr., Bert Mason, Fugitive From Justice
Scott, Elizabeth Claire, Child Neglect
Misdemeanors
Downing, David Gene, Obstructing An Officer
Helt, Andrew, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Owen, Thomas Lee Layton, Domestic Abuse - Assault & Battery
Shivers, Michael Justin, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Vann, Janella, Resisting An Officer
Widdoes, Joel Michael, Driving Without A Valid Drivers License
Protective Orders
Heubel, Kimberly Sue Vs. Clark, Fred W
Clark, Kimberly A Vs. Clark, Fred W
Clark, Kimberly A Vs. Ralston, Velma
Moore, Kimberley Rachelle Vs. Crane, Johnnie Lee
Thielen, Rick Vs. Kannard-Allen, Apryll
Marriage Licenses
Crouse, Cody Anthony and Bauer, Brianna Jean
Bowers, Edward Thomas and Wiggins, Ashley Renee
Tuder, Taylor Eric and Menard, Katie Lynn
Woods, Ronald James and Palmieri, Marilyn Jane