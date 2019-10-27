Hello Shawnee! We hope this finds you doing well this weekend. Just a reminder, the Square 8’s Square Dancing Club regular meeting has been canceled tonight due to the Boo on Bell activities. We hope you come out and join us for one of the many events happening in town today, weather permitting.

Yes, the senior center is still temporarily closed for the new floor installation and other improvement projects. We are happy to report the contractors and others have been very busy working all week. If everything goes as scheduled, we will re-open this Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. Here is a re-cap of all that is happening:

A week ago Friday the painters came to sand and tape off all the door frames. The new paint color matches the burnt umber on the baseboards so both will coordinate with the wood grain design of the new “Luxury Vinyl Tile” floors. All the old carpet in the center was ripped up and the floor treated for the new tile adhesive, which was continuing as I typed this for submission on last Wednesday!

Meanwhile, we’ve put together the new chairs and benches that will be located throughout the senior center. While not all the furniture in the center is being replaced, we did address areas where items were broken or missing, thus giving the rooms a new look. Our goal is to have adequate seating in all activity areas and avoid having to move chairs back and forth before programs and events!

New flowers were planted out front, and the parking lot lines were repainted. In addition, the center’s front counter has been remodeled to provide an ADA accessible counter top station. We are excited to see the result as we hope this will meet all of our participants’ needs. We also have a few other surprises in the center coming your way, but you will have to wait and see those with your own eyes!

On Monday the Enhance Fitness Class will meet in the Municipal Auditorium at 8:30 a.m. Other Monday activities will continue down at the Community Center. The Bridge Lessons will meet at 9 a.m., and the Women’s Grief Support Group will start at 10:30 a.m. The Card Games Group is scheduled to play from 12:30 to 2 p.m. so we encourage folks to come on out and join us!

As mentioned before, we plan to re-open at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Oct. 29. Then on Wednesday, Oct. 30, we will host an Open House. Everyone is invited to come view the newly refurbished senior center. Refreshments, including yummy Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Mini’s, will be served beginning at 9:45 a.m., with a short program at 10 a.m. and building tours available all day.

In case you didn’t know, the Healthy Living Senior Fair is coming up this Friday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. We have over 30 vendors and non-profit organizations who will be joining us to provide information regarding healthy living and available services for seniors. Any senior aged 55 or older is welcome to attend this free event. Breakfast will be provided by Belfair Memory Care Center and the first 150 attendees will receive a free gift bag. Plan now to join us for this great event, plus the opportunity to win a door prize!

Beginning Monday, Nov. 4, a new fitness class schedule will be rolled out. Beth Perry’s Enhance Fitness class will continue each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the same time of 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, Cyndi Seeley’s Tai Chi for Better Balance class will meet at the new time of 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. This will allow for a full hour-long class, based on feedback from the current class participants.

Three new classes will be taught by our newest fitness instructor Angie Kelly. Angie has been teaching group fitness classes at several locations here in Shawnee for over ten years, and we are very pleased she will be adding her expertise to senior programming. A Restorative Stretching class will now be offered at the senior center on Monday and Wednesday mornings at 11 a.m. This class will incorporate very gentle poses and stretches through deep breathing, relaxation, balance and flexibility. It is perfect for any senior aged 55 or older who is looking to de-stress and improve heart, soul and mind.

A second new class offered by Angie will be a Forever Strong class, meeting at the senior center on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 1:30 p.m. This light to moderate intensity class offers a light cardio session and lots of toning using small free weights and resistance bands. All exercises are modified to meet the individual’s personal need and fitness level. Are you looking for a way to stay active, strong, and healthy? Come give this class a try!

A third new class will be taught on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, with the time and location to be determined very soon. Check back with us, as we will be announcing this week. We will share any updates on KGFF during our regular spotlight aired on Wednesday mornings at 8:35 a.m. during the “Mike in the Morning” show. Tune in to KGFF at 1040AM or 100.9FM.

As always, we look forward to seeing you very soon at the center! Things will look new and different, but it is still the same wonderful senior center for ages 55 and older, and we have a special place for you!