Over recent months, passers-by along Broadway have been able to easily view outside progress of Emmanuel Episcopal Church's expansion project, but for the curious, the new facility, an extension of the church at 501 N. Broadway, also can be viewed from the inside — online.

Those interested can see a 3-dimensional video rendering from GH2 Architects that features what the intended end result is to be. Find the video on the church website's home page, at emmanuelshawnee.com.

Brickwork is ongoing and some window installation can now be seen.

When GH2 Architects filed a permit in December, the document said the project would add nearly 7,000 square feet of space on the north side of the church. The new construction is valued at $1.5 million, according to the building permit. Local business Greg Cullison Construction confirmed Wednesday it is the general contractor for the project.

A timeline for completion has not yet been confirmed.

Watch for updates.