SAPULPA – Joe Maytubby scored two touchdowns – one off an 88-yard fumble return and the other off an11-yard rush, but it wasn’t enough Friday night as the Shawnee Wolves fell to the Sapulpa Chieftains, 30-20, in Class 6A II District 2 play.

The Wolves, who dropped to 2-6 on the season and 1-4 in the district, saw its playoff hopes hampered while Sapulpa improved to 5-3 and 2-3.

Shawnee forced a 7-all tie when quarterback Dre’ Evans connected with Jaylon Orange on an 29-yard TD pass with 11:02 left in the second quarter.

“We didn’t play very well and the weather didn’t play into anything that helped us,” said Shawnee head coach Billy Brown.

Despite the loss, Brown did praise the play of senior Tanner Bare.

“Tanner probably played his best game ever,” Brown said. “He had several tackles behind the line of scrimmage and probable had about 15-16 tackles for the game.”

Quarterback Zac Mason’s 2-yard run got the Chieftains on the board which led to a 7-0 Sapulpa advantage.

The Wolves tied it up at 7-all, when on fourth and four at the Chieftain 29-yard line, Evans hooked up with Orange on the scoring pass.

The Chieftains responded with a short-field drive to go up 14-7 as Marcus Esparza scored off an 30-yard run after setting up the series at midfield.

Sapulpa then executed an onside kick which

ultimately led to a 23-yard field goal by Kaivon Mortazavi with 7:45 to go before halftime.

After the Chieftains forced a three-and-out, the Chieftains put together another drive from their own 22 which led to another field goal by Mortazavi, this time from 29 yards out, which led to a 20-7 halftime cushion for Sapulpa.

The Chieftains received the second-half kickoff, but a fumble on the series led to Maytubby’s 88-yard scoring return.

Sapulpa later took a 27-14 advantage off a 47-yard punt return for a touchdown by Jamario Jones.

But the Wolves kept battling. On their next possession, they drove deep into Chieftain territory. Facing a fourth-and-goal, Evans passed to Maytubby for the 11-yard TD which got Shawnee within 27-20 with 10:17 remaining in the game.

Mortazavi later booted a 47-yard field goal for Sapulpa to keep the game out of reach.

The Wolves play their final home game of the season on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against top-ranked Bixby at Jim Thorpe Stadium.

Note: Report compiled by sports editor Brian Johnson.