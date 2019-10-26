This week Shawnee resident Michelle James addressed City Commissioners about a growing concern she has along her street — a bike lane proposal being encouraged on Broadway.

James requested a meeting among Broadway residents to discuss the potential change.

“We have talked to several residents along Broadway — both for and against (the proposal),” she said.

James said she would like to see a gathering and discussion before it becomes a bigger deal on social media.

“We don't know what's being proposed exactly,” she said. “We've gotten letters, and all this, but we need to get together before this comes to a vote.”

She said she's talked to many residents and she's not sure they realize what they could potentially be giving up, such as parking along the street in front of their homes.

“We are personally against it, but we want to hear both sides,” James said.

The Blue Zones Project has been a driving force for approval of a bike lane on Broadway.

One of the objectives of Blue Zones Project is to put policies in place that support active transportation and focus on moving people — not exclusively cars.

One strategy to improve the opportunity for the community to utilize active transportation, such as bicycling, is to add bike lanes.

“A great area of opportunity for a North/South connection for Bike Lanes is Broadway Street,” Blue Zones Project Community Program Manager Rachael Melot said.

Blue Zones Project is inviting Broadway residents to contact her at Rachael.Melot@sharecare.com, if interested in supporting bike lanes and helping all that utilize bicycles for recreation or transportation to live longer, better.

A meeting has not yet been set.

Watch for updates.