KELLYVILLE – Trevor McGinnis rushed for 159 yards on 18 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns Friday night as the Prague Red Devils drilled host Kellyville, 44-6, in a District 2A-2 encounter.

Prague, 3-5 on the season and 3-2 in the district, had 408 yards of offense with 357 coming on the ground in the cool and wet conditions.

Trevor Mills added 68 yards on 13 attempts to Red Devil offense as he also scored off a 2-point conversion run. Mills completed only one pass in three tries, but it was a big one as he hooked up with Trip Davis for a 51-yard score.

Branom Bailey added 61 yards on seven carries and a 2-point conversion for Prague. Davis netted 40 yards on four carries, including a TD run, to go along with a 2-point conversion run.

The Red Devil defense limited Kellyville to 104 yards of total offense, with 68 coming on the ground.

Prague led 14-0 through one quarter, 28-6 at halftime and 44-6 through three quarters as no scoring was conducted in the fourth.

The Red Devils were also helped by four lost fumbles from the Ponies. Kellyville fumbled six times.

Note: Report compiled by sports editor Brian Johnson.