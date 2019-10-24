The Grove Area Chamber of Commerce is unveiling a spooktackular new event this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, October 25-26, Ghosts of Grove: A Haunted History Tour will take place on the Community Center lawn and around town. Weather permitting, local businesses will have carnival games and food trucks will have snacks to entertain attendees between tours. Additionally, Four State Paranormal will be showing episodes of their hit YouTube series 'Haunting History', including episodes filmed locally at Har-Ber Village.

Ghosts of Grove was originally planned to take place on the trolley, however due to popular demand and the original tours selling out, the chamber made the decision to switch to a larger bus. This doubled the seating on each tour, allowing more residents to enjoy the debut of this exciting event.

The tour will visit several sites, both historic and non-historic, telling mostly true stories about the city and it's past. This is the first tour of it's kind for the city of Grove.

Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, located in the Grand Lake Vistor's Center. Make your reservations in person, or by calling 918-786-9079. Limited run souvenir T-shirts are also available for $15.

Remaining tickets and T-shirts will be available at the event, if supplies last.

Come aboard, the Ghosts of Grove have been dying to meet you!

More on Four State Paranormal

About Four State Paranormal

Four State Paranormal is a group of investigators determined to educate, document, and learn more about paranormal activity. FSP was founded by David Glidden and is a not for profit group dedicated to helping families and businesses understand and cope with thier experiences. We are also out to raise awareness and help preserve our areas historic locations. FSP is made up of founder David Glidden, Jon Long, Barry Tidwell, Kim Soard, and Dawn Redding.

About David Glidden

For more than a decade David Glidden has been researching in the paranormal field with his team Four State Paranormal. Glidden's passion had crossed with his interest of filming when he started the web series "Haunting History", which is currently in its 5th season.

In 2017 Glidden branched out into the world of film by creating his first documentary film "Into the Light: An Exploration of the Spook Light Phenomena" and was recently followed up by the sequel. Glidden is also a podcast host of the "Paranormal Frequencies" podcast. His films and show can be found on VIDI Space, Amazon Prime, and other digital outlets.

About Haunting History

Haunting History is a paranormal show created by Four State Paranormal in an effort to educate people about the history of the haunted places they visit. Now entering it's fifth season, the show has gained steam in its popularity and can be found on youtube at youtube.com/hauntinghistory.