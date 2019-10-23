If you crave a diversion but neither the revelry of Halloween nor the reverence of All Saints Day does anything for you, perhaps the Osage County Sheriff’s Sale would provide you with a welcome change of pace.

The sale is scheduled for 10:01 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Ag Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds. Auction goods can be previewed Friday afternoon, Nov. 1, from 2-6 p.m. and the Ag Building doors will open Saturday at 8 a.m. All forms of payment will be accepted. So, there’ll be guns and gun accessories, tools, knives, and loads of other stuff ranging from jewelry to cell phones to bicycles to baseball cards, all waiting on your shrewd evaluation.

The Great Osage Auction & Trading Co., of Pawhuska, will be handling the auction, which will generate proceeds to benefit the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and other public agencies.

Deputy Ronnie Stevens, of the OCSO, said the types of property included in the auction are unclaimed property, civil forfeiture items and items that have been declared surplus. Stevens indicated it had been a couple of years since the last Sheriff’s Sale.

Proceeds from the sale of civil forfeiture items will go to agencies involved in the forfeiture action, Stevens said. Additionally, there will be surplus items from agencies other than the Sheriff’s Office, and proceeds from the sale of those items will go back into appropriate accounts, he said.

Sale proceeds that go to the Sheriff’s Office will be used in the purchase of equipment and training for the department, Stevens said.

So there you are — a full-fledged diversionary shopping trip that you can justify to your dearly beloved by reminding them you were just helping county government support itself without raising taxes.