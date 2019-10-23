Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth said a 9-year-old girl who was attacked by three dogs in Wanette remained hospitalized Tuesday as part of her long journey to recovery.

The attack occurred last week as the girl was riding her bicycle, he said. Two pit bull mix dogs, which where part of an animal rescue, got out of a pen with another dog and all three reportedly mauled the child and left her with numerous wounds, Booth said.

Forgotten Treasures Animal Rescue posted about the incident on their Facebook page and have cooperated fully with deputies:

“As many of you have seen, there has been a horrific incident involving two of our foster dogs, a volunteer’s personal family dog and a 9 year old child. We at Forgotten Treasures are devastated that this happened,” the post reads, adding that none of the dogs ever showed signs of aggression.

“We do not believe the child did anything to provoke the attack. The dogs broke out of their pen when no one was home. We are fully cooperating with authorities in this matter...Our prayers are with this child and her family. Our hearts are broken in every way for the child, the volunteers, and the dogs.”

The dogs involved have been euthanized, Booth said, and incident is being reviewed. This situation has brought up many questions about animal-related calls such as these, he said, as there are really no animal control laws out in the county.

Watch for updates.