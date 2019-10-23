The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

There are three collection sites in Pottawatomie County for the national take back event. Here are the site locations:

McLoud Clinic Pharmacy

704 S 8th Street

McLoud, OK 74851

The Clinic Pharmacy

3210 Kethley Road

Shawnee, OK 74804

Walmart

196 Shawnee Mall Drive

Shawnee, OK 74804

For more information on this event, visit www.getsmartaboutdrugs.gov/content/national-take-back-day.