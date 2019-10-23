HOMINY — The Pawhuska Huskies defeated in-county rival Hominy by a count of 46-12 here Thursday, raising their season record to 8-0. The Pawhuska faithful filled up the visitor bleachers and kept up a steady stream of vocal encouragement for their team.

Pawhuska stopped an early Hominy drive and played stout defense all night, giving up one touchdown with 12 seconds left in the first half, and another with 3:11 left in the fourth quarter, after the Huskies had already run out to a 38-6 lead.

Jack Long led the Huskies’ defense with 15 tackles, 11 of them unassisted. He had three tackles for loss. Tre Harper, Lesharo Wildcat and John Reed had 11 tackles each, and Hunter Reed followed with 10. Harper and Dalton Hurd each recovered a fumble.

On offense, quarterback Bryce Drummond had another highly productive evening. He threw for 303 yards, ran for another 62, threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another. He was shaken up at one point, when a Hominy defender decked him on a pass play early in the third quarter, but came right back to toss a short pass to Easton Kirk, who ran it to the Hominy 3-yard-line. Drummond scored on a keeper and the Huskies went up 24-6 after making the two-point conversion.

Drummond has now had a hand in 40 touchdowns this season — 26 through the air and another 14 on the ground. He has thrown for 2,175 yards and run for 546. The pass attack is characterized by the involvement of numerous receivers — Drummond threw each of his four touchdown passes to a different receiver in the Hominy game, and the air game allowed Pawhuska to use its speed and athleticism to turn short completions into long gains.

Kirk, who played the most versatile all-around role Thursday for Pawhuska, rushed six times for 27 yards, caught eight passes for 74 yards, ran back two punts for a total of 47 yards and a kickoff for 6 yards, scored two two-point conversions and made 8 tackles on defense, five of them unassisted. Kirk always brings great energy to his game, and has noticeably stepped up the size of his role the past couple of weeks, as receiver and returner Cade McNeil has been out with a shoulder injury he sustained at Tonkawa. McNeil is expected back for the Huskies’ home game Friday against the Tulsa Union sophomores.

Kevin Davis and Dalton Hurd also had good games against Hominy. Each scored a touchdown and made important defensive plays. J.T. Waddle, Evan Frye and Mason Gilkey caught touchdown passes Thursday.

After this Friday’s matchup against the Tulsa Union sophomores, the Huskies will have a week off before playing host to the Pawnee Black Bears, a division rival that is currently 7-0, having barely survived a challenge last Thursday from Barnsdall.