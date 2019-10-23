Executing in the clutch has been something that Billy Brown has long waited for out of his Shawnee Wolves during the 2019 football season.

That came last Thursday night as Shawnee shocked previously unbeaten Muskogee, 32-29, to secure its second victory of the season and first in Class 6A II District 2 play.

In the process, Brown earned his 200th career coaching win.

“We practiced better that week and executed when we needed to,” said Brown. “We had clutch fourth down plays and were able to overcome some penalties.”

The Wolves' winning drive began with 4:36 left from their own 25-yard line. Behind a 15-yard run by junior Demetress Beavers right off the bat, Shawnee marched downfield behind the pass-receiving connection of Dre' Evans to Scout Cawvey. The pair hooked up on pass completions of 5, 18 and 13 yards on the way to the winning score. Jaylon Orange had the game score off a 2-yard run with 11 seconds remaining.

“Dre' prepared well and ended up playing well. He ended up doing what we needed him to do to get results down the field,” Brown said. “We converted on fourth down three times. Cawvey had several clutch catches, two of them on fourth down, during that drive. It seemed like the more we went along, the better we got.”

Evans was proficient on 18-of-27 passes for for 192 yards and Cawvey caught exactly half of those for 119. Evans also scrambled for 65 yards in the rushing department and Beavers netted 57.

Brown praised his defensive unit as well.

“Our defense has played well against the run the last two or three games and they've been against some of the best teams in 6A – (Tulsa) Booker T. Washington and Muskogee,” said Brown. “We only have two seniors on offense and three on defense, but the more they would play the better they would get.”

Brown lauded the play of Joe Maytubby at defensive end along with other linemen Tanner Bare, Chase Perryman, Isisah Bighead, Jesse Ramsey, Justice Simpson and Sam Anderson.

“The whole defensive front played well against the run,” Brown said.

The Wolves, now 2-5 on the season and 1-3 in the district, now set their attention on the stretch drive of the season as they visit Sapulpa this Friday, host top-ranked Bixby on Nov. 1 and play at Bartlesville on Nov. 8.

Two wins in those final three regular season games could possibly vault Shawnee into the postseason. Friday's Shawnee-Sapulpa clash kicks off at 7 p.m.