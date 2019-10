Roy Ray King, 84, of Shawnee, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Midwest City.

Graveside service will be Friday, Oct. 25, at New Hope Cemetery with Reverend Will Wilson officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

