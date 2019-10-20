Animal Rescue Foundation of Bartlesville will host its annual fun and casual event on from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 15 at St. John’s Father Lynch Hall in Bartlesville.

“Everyone is invited to join ARF to celebrate the giving season and support this non-profit organization with a mission to help animals in need,” said Regina Diamond of ARF.

The evening starts with “yappy hour” (cash bar) and appetizers followed with dinner and dessert catered by Hilton Garden Inn. A wine/beer pull will be available along with a silent auction. A variety of items for the auctions have been collected from individuals and local businesses, Diamond said.

A traditional ARF video will be shown, then the live auction will be hosted by local favorite and auctioneer Roger Skelly.

Live auction items include a home cooked meal for six couples at Wolf Creek Ranch, a class and tasting of whiskeys from around the world for seven couples with bestselling author and keynote speaker Joseph V. Micallef of Portland, Ore., and various other items, said Diamond.

All proceeds from this event will be used to support ARF’s mission to help animals in need.

Tickets are $65 or tables (8 seats) for $500. Tickets can be purchased online at www.arfok.org, through ARF Bartlesville Facebook page or at ARF.

If one would like to become a sponsor or purchase a table, call ARF at 918-766-0991. ARF is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization and is located at 399519 U.S. Highway 60.