Gordon Cooper Technology Center’s robotics team, Sprockets FIRST Team #2341, won the North Texas Tournament of Robots Sunday, Oct. 13, at Utley Middle School.

The tournament championship was Sprockets’ first in program history. The tournament featured more than 30 teams from Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas as well as a team from Mexico.

Sprockets, a FIRST affiliate, is comprised of students form GCTC’s Pre-Engineering Academy coming from area school districts including Bethel, Chandler, Meeker, North Rock Creek, Prague, Shawnee and Tecumseh.

On its way to the championship, Sprockets won all of its elimination matches including a semifinal match that ended with a video review. In the finals, Sprockets won 67-55 and 73-65 to take the tournament title.

For more information about the Pre-Engineering Academy

Gordon Cooper Technology Center is an accredited institution and is one of 29 Career and Technical Education options within Oklahoma's globally recognized Career Tech System. GCTC serves an area in East-Central Oklahoma covering approximately three counties.