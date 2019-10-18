The following deaths were submitted for publication on Oct. 18:

Bessie Casey

Bessie Lucille Casey, 92, of Nowata, died Oct. 15. Visitation will be heldfrom 5 – 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at Stumpff Nowata Funeral Home. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Oct. 22, at First Baptist Church of Talala. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Nowata Funeral Home.

Patty Wilson

Patty Sue Wilson, 57 of Barnsdall, died Oct. 17.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

James Pechin

James R. Pechin, 81, of Bartlesville, died Thursday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel.

Wayne Griswold

Wayne E. Griswold, 78, of Copan, died Thursday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel.