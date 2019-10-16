William Allen Hilton

William Allen Hilton born on September 1, 1956, went home to be with the Lord on October 9, 2019. Allen was born and raised in Pawhuska, OK. He graduated from Pawhuska High School. He also attended Tulsa Community College and Okmulgee Tech. During his youth he worked for Welch & Son and Raley’s ranch. He was a strong and determined young man. After high school, he took memorable trips to California and Mississippi with friends that he always cherished.

As a young man, Allen went to work for Mid Continent Supply. On his way home from work, he had a vehicle accident that broke his neck, leaving him paralyzed. He defied medical prognosis by walking with arm crutches for years. His determination served him well for the next 42 years. Allen lived a courageous life and inspired many with his grit and perseverance. He was generous, a huge OU fan and always had a smile.

Allen was surrounded by his loving family and friends. He is survived by his mother Doris Hilton Smith, Delbert Smith, Karen Sweet, his life-long companion, Kay and John Mayes, Carl Ray Hilton, Jr., Nina and Brad Smith and Brad Hilton. Allen has many nephews and nieces who he adored, as well as cousins. Special family friends are Janice Easley, Delmer Rennick, Charlie Wadsworth and Shawn Lozier. Allen is preceded in death by his father, Carl Ray Hilton, Sr.

As Allen was running to meet Jesus, he was singing, “Let’s Go Ride High on the Mountains”.

Graveside services will be held at Pawhuska Cemetery on Wednesday, October 16, at 2:00 p.m. Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of the services. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Calvary Baptist Church, Pawhuska, OK.