Lyle Howell Collins, age 80 and a former resident of Konawa, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at SSM Health St. Anthony Shawnee.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel in Konawa. Rev. Mitch Williams will officiate, and burial will follow at Konawa Cemetery. Casket bearers are Cameron Collins, Connor Collins, Corey Collins, Terry Brooks, Denise Collins, and Eric Collins.

Lyle was born May 6, 1939, in Konawa to Arville Joseph Collins and Jennie “Lou” (Howell) Collins. He grew up and graduated from Konawa High School in 1957, and he proudly served in the Oklahoma Air National Guard and held the rank of Airman Second Class as a hydraulic repairman. He was a top marksman - shooting 294 out of 300 points with a 30 caliber M-1. He married Billie Amanita Robertson on January 20, 1962 in Vamoosa, Oklahoma, and they resided in Shawnee, Oklahoma until his death. He started his career with the Shawnee News-Star as a linotype operator. He eventually took a job at General Motors while he continued to deliver Shawnee News-Star paper to the residents of Pottawatomie County. In 2010, he was inducted into the association of the Half Century Club for fifty-plus years of service in the newspaper business. He retired Aug. 1, 2002, after 23 years of service at the Oklahoma City General Motors Assembly Plant. Lyle was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Shawnee, and he loved working on cars and doing yard work.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Billie Collins of the home; one son, Eric Collins and wife, Lizette of Yukon; one daughter, Denise Collins and husband of Dallas, Texas; one brother, Sonny Collins of Florida; three sisters, Alice Fallis of Wichita, Kansas, Margaret Relya of Pilot Point, Texas, and Katherine Shaw of Norman; and three grandchildren, Cameron, Connor, and Corey Collins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arville and Lou Collins, and one son, Kevin Collins.