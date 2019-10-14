ONGOING

Grove Tennis Club

Men and women of all ages are invited to take part in the Grove Tennis Club, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at the Grove Tennis Courts, located in the city's sports complex, near Shundi and 13th Street.

For more information, persons interested may call Barbara Brown Scott at 918-253-4690.

Line Dancing

The Uptown Dance Company is holding community line dances at the Grove Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Beginner's dances are at 9 a.m., while advanced dancers will take the floor at 10:15 a.m.

For more information contact Ginger Pearish at 918-787-1673.

Ballroom Dancing

Ballroom dancing lessons are held at the Grove Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Those interested in attending will receive one free session.

For more information, or to schedule a free session, call 515-313-6553.

Vinita Library Announces Fall Book Sale

The Vinita Public Library announces their bi-annual Bag O' Books Sale starting Saturday, October 19 through Saturday, October 26.

Patrons can fill a provided paper bag with any items from the book sale tables for $5 a bag. Bags O' Books start at $5 and each day are reduced by a dollar. Monday, Oct. 21 bag of books are $4; Tuesday, Oct. 22 bag of books are $3; Wednesday, Oct. 23 bag of books are $2; Oct. 24-26 bag of books are $1.

Prices on individual items are $1 each for hardbound, audio and DVDs and $.25 for paperbacks.

The Vinita Public Library is located at 215 West Illinois Ave., in Vinita. Library hours are 11 am to 5:30 pm on weekdays and 11 am to 2:30 pm on Saturdays. No credit/debit cards are accepted. Cash or approved check only. Contact the library at 918-256-2115 or email at library@cityofvinita.com with any questions.

SUN. ONGOING

Grove VFW Post 8380 Annual Turkey Shoot

Beginning on Sunday, October 20, the Grove VFW Annual Turkey Shoot will take place every Sunday through November 24. Sign-up starts at 10 a.m. with the shoot beginning at 11 a.m. $2 per shot and $1 splatter shots. The Auxiliary Shack will be open for refreshments. All proceeds will go to the Veteran's Relief Fund.

For more information, call 918-786-2375.

MON. ONGOING

Bluegrass Jam at St. Andrew's

Musicians of all ages are invited to take part in the weekly Bluegrass Jam from 6 to 8:30 p.m., every Monday, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Grove.

All ages and levels of ability are welcome. The event is open to the whole family.

People are encouraged to participate or sit back and listen. Free coffee and water are provided.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church is located at 555 East Third Street, Grove. For more information, persons interested may contact Rev. Dr. David L. Bridges at 918-786-4113 or frdavid@standrewsgrove.org.

Caring Kitchen/Feed My Sheep

Volunteers with The Caring Kitchen and Feed My Sheep have combined efforts to provide their services on the same day.

The Caring Kitchen, now located at 11th and Washbourne, in Jay, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, while Feed My Sheep will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, across the roadway in its facility.

Caring Kitchen 2.0 will provide a nutritious meal once a week in its new location in Jay. Feed My Sheep will provide a food pantry for those in need on the same day.

The combined operation is designed to allow the two organizations to join forces in order to serve members of the community.

TUE. ONGOING

Story time at Grove Library

The “Read with Friends” story time program for children ages infant to 5-years-old, now has one meeting time each 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at the Grove Public Library. More info: Grove Public Library, 918-786-2945.

Grand Lake Woodcarvers

Members of the Grand Lake Woodcarvers meet each Tuesday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Grove Senior Center, 145 East O'Daniel Parkway, Grove. All levels of experience welcome. Free instruction is available.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lynn Doughty at 918-314-6514.

Delaware County Democrats

Delaware County Democrats meet monthly the 4th Tuesday at the NEO building across from the Grove library. The meetings begin at 7 p.m. Summer meetings take place at various venues. Attend a meeting for interesting discussions, activity planning and pleasant fellowship.

For more information, contact chairperson Vicke Adams at 405-612-3791 or publicity chair Elva Knoles at 918-261-5418.

TUE. & WED. ONGOING

SAIL at the Library

SAIL - Staying Active & Independent for Life, a fitness program for older adults, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Grove Public Library.

The event is free and organized by the OHAI.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

WED. ONGOING

Mah Jongg Wednesdays

Uptown Girl Mah Jongg at the Grove Senior Center, 1 p.m. every Wednesday. More info, contact Joyce Irving at 918-407-5893.

Loaves and Lessons

Loaves and Lessons is a free meal held at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 4th and Main in Grove from 4:45-5:45 p.m. Come for the food, stay for the study!

For more information, call 918-786-4063.

WED. & SAT. ONGOING

GAMA Farmers' Market

Grove Area Merchants Farmers' Market takes place from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday (May to October) at the Grove Community Center, 104 W. Third, Grove. This is a producer-only market. Everything is handmade or home-grown. For more information, contact Donnie Crain or Connie King at the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at 918-786-9079.

THU. ONGOING

62-plus Club in Langley

Organizers with the Langley Public Library in Langley have begun a “62+ Club” for seniors looking for an afternoon of fun and social engagement.

The club, which meets beginning 1:30 p.m., each Thursday, at the library. It will include games, adult coloring and social engagement, as well as snacks.

For more information, persons interested may call Jeanie Norman at 918-782-4461 or visit www.langleypl.okpls.org.

FRI. ONGOING

Movers & Shakers in Grove

Movers & Shakers, a movement and music class for babies through preschoolers and their grown-ups takes place at 10:30 a.m., every Friday, at the Grove Public Library.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

SAT. ONGOING

Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lee Cathey at 918-786-9860.

The Wild Eats at Bernice Nature Center

Every Saturday, at 1 p.m., (from April to October) the staff at the Grand Lake State Park - Bernice Nature Center hosts a "Wild Eats" where park staff feed the park animals for the public.

The event is designed to let participants learn how and what food animals eat, along with why a proper diet is required for all living things.

The center is located at 54101 Highway 85A, Bernice. For more information, persons interested may contact Amanda Wiley, park naturalist, at 918-257-8330, email amanda.wiley@travelok.com or visit www.travelok.com.

SAT. 06.15 to 12.14

AARP Driver Safety Program

Local classes for the AARP Driver Safety Program will take place once a month, now until December. The one-day course is six hours in length. Drivers will be able to obtain a discount from their insurance carriers for taking the course.

The classes are open to all interested drivers, including those who have taken it in the past. Upcoming class dates are Wednesday, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Oct. 23, and Nov. 19; and Saturday, June 15 and Dec. 14.

For more information, or to learn the time and location of an individual class, persons interested may call Frank Houck at 918-787-6532 or 918-801-5766.

TUE. 10.15

Delaware County Genealogical Society

The Delaware County Genealogical Society will meet in the Grove Public Library at 7 p.m.

Caring Hands Luncheon

On Tuesday, October 15 the Community Crisis Center in Grove is hosting a luncheon that will benefit Delaware County families living with domestic violence and sexual assault. The luncheon is catered from Timbered Inn Catering and will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grove First United Methodist Church. The cost of the luncheon is $25 per person.

Jay Elementary School Touch-a-Truck

This event will take place on Tuesday, October 15 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., in the field behind the upper elementary school near the boys and girls club.

This event is to allow kids K-3rd to explore, touch, and climb on all different kinds of vehicles and what job is associated with those vehicles.

THUR. 10.17

Good Shepherd Hospice Grief Support Meeting

Good Shepherd Hospice offers grief support in a group setting that is open to the public. The meeting will start at 3 p.m. at Good Shepherd, located at 1120 NEO Loop, behind the Grove post office. There will be a short video, a handout and group discussion. For more information call GSH (918) 786-6182.

The Grapevines

The Grapevines bluegrass and gospel group will be performing at 10 a.m. at Higher Call, located at 407 Whitebird St. in Quapaw and again at 2:30 p.m. at Fairland Family Care Center at 12 E. Conner in Fairland.

For more information, call Mary Theresa Kriesch at 918-791-8488 or Pastor Rick Thomas at 918-314-1218.

SAT. 10.19

Zena Fall Fest

The 2019 Zena Fall Fest will be held on Saturday, October 10 at the Zena Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 7:40 p.m. There will be a car show, alpacas, bounce houses, games, a pumpkin carving contest, a hot dog eating contest, a mountain dew chug off, a root beer chug off, chili tasting and cook off, a pie eating contest, a wiener roast and a free hay ride.

Grove Springs Cultural District’s Annual Fall Art Festival

The third annual festival will be held on Saturday, October 19, inside the Grove Community Center located at 104 W 3rd Street. The festival will be from 10 a.m - 3 p.m.

Entry forms available from: Grove Public Library, (all their hours); Heart & Soul Gallery, 5 E. 3rd, weekdays from 11 a.m - 3 p.m.; the Brush & Palette Club, Wed-Sat, 10 a.m - 4.p.m.; Sugar’d Spoon Bakery, 102 W 3rd St, Tues-Fri 10 a.m – 6 p.m/ Sat 10 a.m - 3 p.m.; and Fired Up!, 27 W 3rd St, Tues-Sat, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

These forms contain all information for artists, the entry form and where to turn it in, and the standards and rules for the event.

TUES. 10.22

JOM Parent Committee Meeting Officer Elections

October 22, 2019 at 6 p.m. - This is a date change. The purpose for the meeting is elect JOM Parent Committee officers and vote on the meeting dates for 2020. Parents of Native American students attending Grove Public Schools are invited to attend.

FRI. 10.25

Lincoln Reagan Tickets on sale

The Delaware County Republicans are selling tickets to this annual fundraising event. All proceeds support local candidates for upcoming 2020 elections. The dinner will be held at the Shangri La Hotel and Resort Center on Friday, October 25, at 6:00pm. Ticket costs are $75/person or $575 for tables of eight.

Guests can purchase tickets by calling Cheryl Flood, Delaware County GOP Chair, at 918-314-5917.

FRI. - SAT. 10.25 to 10.26

Ghosts of Grove: A Haunted History Tour

A new event hosted by the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce is mysterious, fun and informative. The Ghosts of Grove tells mostly-true stories of some of Grove's ghostly former residents. Fun for the whole family!

For more information, call the Grove Area Chamber at 918-786-9079.

SAT. 10.26

Tristatesmen Barbershop Chorus

The Tristatesmen Barbershop Chorus is hosting their Annual Harmony Show on Saturday, October 26. This year's guest quartet is Fleet Street from Saint Louis, Missouri. Fleet Street is the current Central State Barbershop Quartet Champions.

Those interested in the show are encouraged to meet every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Joplin Family Worship Center located at 5290 E. 7th St. in Joplin. No experience is necessary.

For more information, call 417-364-4069.

COS Town Fair

Church of the Shepherd (COS) will be hosting an old-fashioned Town Fair on Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 1600 Harber Road. Events include corn hole tournament, cake walk, pumpkin carving contest, pie eating contest, harvest bread bake-off, games for all ages and much more. There will be plenty of food, fun and festivities for everyone.

Put the Gardens to Bed

Grove Rotary is in search of volunteers to help put Lendonwood Gardens to bed. The club will begin working at 8:30 a.m. and should finish around 2 p.m. There will coffee and doughnuts in the morning and a lunch.

SUN. 10.27

Grove First Baptist Fun Festival

Grove's First Baptist Church will have a family Fun Festival Sunday, October 27 from 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 501 E. 13th St. There will be outdoor carnival games, inflatables, popcorn, sno cones, hot dogs, cup cake walk, and candy and more.

MON. 10.28

Harlem Wizards Fundraiser for Kansas Super Comets

The Kansas Special Olympics Team is bringing in the Harlem Wizards for a fundraiser on Monday, October 28th at 7 p.m. The Harlem Wizards basketball team travel around the country and provide comedic entertainment. This Fundraiser will help provide funds for Special Olympians to play in local and state competitions, registration, meals, uniforms, and travel exprenses. Tickets can be purchased online at www.harlemwizards.com. Call 918-868-2567

FRI. & SAT. 11.01 to 11.02

Jay American Legion Toy Drive

The Jay American Legion is hosting a toy drive for the Toys for Tots organization on Friday and Saturday, November 1-2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Toys must be new and unopened. Monetary donations will also be accepted in cash form.

SAT. 11.02

Mardi Gras at DCCSAN’s Winterset

The 2019 Winterset event, a fundraiser for Delaware County Children’s Advocacy Center, will take place at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at Shangri-La on Monkey Island.

The event begins with a social hour at 6 p.m., and dinner at 7 p.m. It includes both a live and silent auction. This year’s event has a mardi gras theme.

Tickets are $75 each or tables of 10 are available for $750. Tickets may be purchased online at www.dccsan.org or Bank of Grand Lake in Grove, or Grand Savings Bank in Grove and Jay.

For more information, persons interested may call 918-253-4539

WED. 11.06

Delaware County Retired Educators Association

DCREA will meet on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in the Grove High School Library Media Center at 11 a.m. The Grove High School Music Department will present a program, followed by lunch.

SAT. 11.09

Foundation FW Baptist Church's Annual Seasonal Church Bazaar and Bake Sale

Foundation Free Will Baptist Church is hosting their Annual Seasonal Church Bazaar and Bake Sale on Saturday, November 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will have autumn decor, Christmas gifts and decor and arts and crafts.

For those interested in being vendors: bboth rental is $25 and vendors keep all sales.

For more information, call Concha at 918-787-2440 or Sherri at 918-786-4848.

TUES. 11.12

Delaware County Retired Educators Association

DCREA will attend the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association's State Convention on Tuesday, November 12, held in the Tulsa Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center, 6808 S 107th E Avenue, Tulsa, OK.

TUES. 11.18

Delaware County Genealogical Society

The Delaware County Genealogical Society will meet in the Grove Public Library at 7 p.m.

WED. 12.04

Delaware County Retired Educators Association

On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, DCREA will meet at Country Cottage Restaurant in Locust Grove at 10 a.m. Donna Talley will present a program of Christmas music, followed by an O Christmas Tree Gift Exchange. Members and guests will then lunch together.

TUE. 12.17

Delaware County Genealogical Society

The Delaware County Genealogical Society will meet in the Grove Public Library at 7 p.m.

THUR. 12.19

Good Shepherd Hospice Grief Support Meeting

Good Shepherd Hospice offers grief support in a group setting that is open to the public. The meeting will start at 3 p.m. at Good Shepherd, located at 1120 NEO Loop, behind the Grove post office. There will be a short video, a handout and group discussion. For more information call GSH (918) 786-6182.