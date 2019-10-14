The Northeast Oklahoma football roundup for week 7:

Catoosa 18, Grove 17

The Grove Ridgerunners move to 2-4 on the season with a tough loss to the Catoosa Indians on Friday night. Despite taking an early 10-0 lead, the Ridgerunners still fell to the then 1-4 Indians and their defense.

Grove will now face the 5-1 sixth-ranked Bristow Pirates on Thursday, October 17.

Verdigris 48, Jay 13

On homecoming night, the Jay Bulldogs fell to the now 4-2 Verdigris Cardinals. The Cardinals took the early lead and never looked back.

The 2-4 Jay Bulldogs will be at home again next week for another 3A-4 matchup against Locust Grove. Locust Grove is 2-4 on the season and lost to Inola 62-26. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Wagoner 76, Miami 6

The Miami Wardogs had a tough game against the now second-ranked Wagoner Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are 5-1 on the season with their single loss being a one point loss Pryor.

The 1-5 Wardogs will host 2-4 McLain on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Kansas 14, Chelsea 0

The 2A Kansas Comets defeated the Chelsea Dragons and have improved their record to 3-3 on the season.

The Comets will be on the road, playing at Wyandotte at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Colcord 30, Afton 6

The Colcord Hornets bested the now 2-4 Afton Eagles, improving their record to 5-1 on the season.

The Hornets will host the 0-6 Ketchum Warriors at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The Eagles will play on the road at Fairland at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Oaks-Mission 30, Foyil 8

The Oaks-Mission Warriors defeated the Foyil Panthers to earn their first win of the season. The Warriors are now 1-5.

Oaks-Mission will host the 4-2 Summit Christian Eagles at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Adair 58, Chouteau-Mazie 12

The Adair Warriors bested the Chouteau-Mazie Wild Cats to improve their record to 5-1.

The Warriors will now host Salina on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Commerce 21, Fairland 8

The Fairland Owls fell to the now 4-2 Commerce Tigers on Friday. The Owls are 2-3 on the season.

The Owls will now host the 2-4 Afton Eagles at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Metro Christian 55, Wyandotte 12

The Wyandotte Bears fell to the undefeated Metro Christian Patriots. The loss puts the Bears at a 2-4 record on the season.

Wyandotte will host Kansas at 7 p.m. on Thursday.