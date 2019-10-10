As reported by AARP, 80% of seniors have a firm plan to age in place. The great majority of seniors have a plan to age in their own home. In order to accomplish this, there are some modifications you can make to your home that can make aging in place more possible for older adults. Consider these modifications as a proactive approach to increasing the level of safety in the home, often offering convenience and comfort for seniors as well. It’s important to remember that it isn’t uncommon for there to be high costs associated with modifying homes when enabling seniors to age in place. However, many older adults understand and accept these expenses in order to fulfill their wish to remain in their own homes.

If a senior relies on any aid to walk and navigate through their home, such as a wheelchair or a walker; consider widening doorways. Costs for widening doorways can vary depending on insulation and placement of electrical outlets and switches.

Stairs may become a challenge for seniors, especially seniors who already face balance issues or are unsteady when walking. Installing ramps can quickly become a necessary home modification that will be well worth the cost in order to provide safety, assurance and continued independence for an individual. Ramps can provide smooth transitions from one surface to another, making it safer to navigate throughout the home. Licensed contractors are trained in building and installing ramps of the correct height and rise.

Sometimes as we age, one might feel that their appliances are no longer in an ideal, convenient location. Perhaps countertops and cabinetry are now too high, especially for individuals that may be in a wheelchair. A professional contractor can come in and adjust the counter height or lower a sink for easier access for a wheelchair bound individual.

For the senior who decides to age in their own home, bathroom modifications can be crucial. The bathtub in particular can create a real problem. Consider replacing the bathtub with a walk-in shower, which will provide a safer entry to and exit from the tub. This modification can be expensive. You could consider a less expensive way to modify your bathroom such as safety bar in your tub or safety strips.

If your carpet is older or you have a shag carpet, consider replacing it to a shorter carpeting or hardwood, vinyl, or laminate flooring. Shaggy carpet can be a major trip hazard for any senior, but can be a big problem for those with wheelchairs or walkers. If you decide to use rugs throughout your home, make sure to secure them with tape underneath the rug in order to prevent slips and falls.

Please consider all the areas of the home that may present the most trouble or concern for an aging senior and modify accordingly. Please take a proactive approach to modifying the home so that you or your loved ones can age in place independently with peace of mind.