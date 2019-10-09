Bartlesville Fire Department

Fire in Frontier Pool restroom

Bartlesville Fire Department responded to a fire that was intentionally set inside a men’s restroom in the parking lot of Frontier Swimming Pool, 312 S. Virginia Ave., Monday afternoon.

The fire was quickly extinguished leaving minimal smoke and water damage. The bathroom wall sustained smoke damage and the inside facilities were not severely burned.

The fire was started by someone who stuffed clothes inside the toilet and set it on fire, said Public Information Officer Bill Hollander.

The women’s and men’s bathrooms were unlocked at the time of the fire.

The swimming pool has been closed since the end of August.

HISTORY OF SCOUTING

Bartlesville scouts join pilgrimage to Pawhuska

Bartlesville is the bigger town, with more people, more money and more amenities, but sometimes you just can’t help it. You have to go to Pawhuska.

There are just a lot of different reasons why Pawhuska might be your destination city on a Saturday morning.

You could want to visit the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve and gaze at the bison; you could be bound for the Osage County Fairgrounds for a roping event; you could be on your way to The Pioneer Woman Mercantile for a shopping pilgrimage; you could be a person of Osage descent, interested in discovering your family and cultural heritage; or. … you could be a scout, paying tribute to Pawhuska’s role as the birthplace of Boy Scouting in the United States. The first troop formed there 110 years ago.

This past Saturday morning, more than 400 scouts from all over the region were gathered in Pawhuska for a downtown parade, the reading of a proclamation at the Osage County Historical Society Museum, and a reception for Eagle Scouts at the Pawhuska Community Center.

Pawhuska Mayor Roger Taylor welcomed scouts and their leaders at the Historical Society Museum, following the parade, and referred to the celebratory activities as a “joyous occasion.”

Taylor said Pawhuska is “strongly committed to our young Boy Scouts and their futures.” The mayor presented framed copies of the city’s proclamation to Brad Waken, council president for the Cimarron Council of the scouts, to Cimarron Council commissioner Vincent Giannotti, and Cherokee Council commissioner Bob Hasbrook.

Following the reading of the proclamation, and much taking of photos, there was a reception at the Community Center for Eagle Scouts, who received a special uniform patch for the occasion.

Scout Executive Philip Mba Wright, from Bartlesville, emphasized the importance to scouts and scout leaders of honoring the heritage of scouting.

“We willl never forget the shoulders that we stand upon,” he said.

Dale Copeland, president of the Cherokee Council, said the scouting world is “extremely proud of Pawhuska,” and gave thanks for the many volunteers who make scouting possible.

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FORUM

Phillips 66 embracing new ‘transitional’ energy technologies

Phillips 66 Chairman/CEO Greg Garland said the company is in the process of transforming for the future and embracing new “transitional” energy technologies.

Garland talked about the company’s growth and touched on where it is headed during a presentation to the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday at the Bartlesville Community Center.

“We have to have a sustainable business going forward. We’re going to have to invest in technology right here in Bartlesville,” Garland said.

Pointing to one example of local cutting-edge research, he reported that scientists and engineers at the Phillips 66 Research Center in Bartlesville are developing a new generation of solid oxide fuel cells that run on natural gas.

This technology could be used to provide on-site power for homes and businesses and ensure reliable power, even during grid outages.

Phillips 66 believes sustainability means its accountable for environmental stewardship, social responsibility and financial performance, stressed Garland.

“We’re making investments on transitional energy. The point is that we can do more to create a better energy future, not just for the United States, but for the rest of the world, Garland said.

“While we are in energy in a transition mode…we have some incredibly great challenges to solve, and we need to have the best and brightest minds around to solve these issues around energy.”

During a one-on-one interview following the forum, Garland spoke about the debate over climate change.

“We acknowledge that the climate is changing and that human activity has a role in that. We have to be prepared to how we address that,” said Garland.

“I’m not an alarmist. I don’t subscribe to the world is ending in 12 years view. I do think there are steps that we can, should and will take to reduce our environmental footprint.”

He added that the mission of Phillips 66 is provide energy and improve lives and believes the products it makes help people lead safer, more productive lives.

“We’re not apologetic at all for the products that we make. We do believe there’s more that we could do as an industry, as a country and as a world in terms of lowering our footprint,” he said.

