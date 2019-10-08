Everyone does what is right in his own eyes

“In those days there was no king in Israel; everyone did what was right in his own eyes.” Judges 21:25 NKJV

Since the fall of Adam in the garden, man has needed a king to conquer and renovate his heart and guide him in the proper paths. Outside of having a king capable of doing this, man can only do what is right in his own eyes. He is his own king.

What is the definition of chaos? Everyone does what is right in his own eyes. Man serves himself very well. There is only one problem. No one else serves him as he does. Man loves his sin and salutes it, but objects when others sin against him with the same sins that he enjoys himself.

Man cannot harness his own heart, nor does he want to until God changes his heart to loves others as he loves himself.

God changes man so that he desires to do what is right in God’s eyes. This is turn makes man have God’s thoughts after Him.

He then begins to do what is right in his own eyes in a new way, because he now has eyes to see things from God’s perspective and he now lives for God’s glory. He now does what is right in God’s sight as well as his own eyes.

Man cannot do what is “right” until this is the case. He needs a new heart and needs the eyes of his heart and his mind opened to see what God sees.

“You say rightly that I am a king. For this cause I was born, and for this cause I have come into the world, that I should bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth hears My voice.” John 18:37

Christ Jesus is the King in Israel. He is the King of the Jews and King of the Gentiles. Indeed He is King over all creation.

He conquers the heart of man to allow him to hear His voice (truth) and see the truth in His Word.

Pilate asked the question, “What is truth?” John 18:38

Pilate was unacquainted with truth, because he could not hear the voice of Christ. Everything is skewed to the unbeliever until he has the ability to comprehend truth. He was standing beside the One who is absolute truth and who gives absolute life. Little did Pilate know that he was closer to “The Truth” then than he would ever be when he asked this question. Jesus Christ is “The Truth” in human flesh.

Jesus told His disciples that He would go away to prepare a place for them.

Thomas asked Jesus to show them (the disciples) the way. Jesus replied “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’ John 14:6

No one knows the way of truth or what is right except through union with Jesus Christ, the King of Glory, and the King of all Israel, by the Holy Spirit.

Terry Miller

ruling elder

Westminster Orthodox Presbyterian Church

Bartlesville, Oklahoma