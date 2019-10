Charles T. Williamson, 92, of Miami, passed away October 3, 2019. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 7, at the First Christian Church in Miami. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, also at First Christian Church. Burial will follow in Williams Timberhill Cemetery. Services entrusted to Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home in Welch.