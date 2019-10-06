Monday: Deli turkey sandwich, lettuce or tomato, vegetable soup, veggie salad, bread, rice crispy bar
Tuesday: Goulash, corn, steamed cabbage, pudding dessert
Wednesday: Polish Sausage, sauerkraut, mixed fruit, bun cookie
Thursday: Chicken pot pie, beets, cake
Friday: Eggs and sausage, hash browns, orange juice, biscuit with gravy, fruit
For reservations, contact Community Action Resource & Development Inc.: Dewey Senior Center, 918-534-1760; Bartlesville, East Senior Center 918-331-3675; Nowata, 918-273-0552.