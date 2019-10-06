Ervin Leroy “Pee Wee” Toney

Ervin Leroy “Pee Wee” Toney, resident of Thermopolis, Wyoming passed away August 20, 2019 at his daughter’s home in Casper, Wyoming. As he requested, no services will be held, but a “gathering of family and friends” will be held at Caney Valley Recreation Center in Caney, Kansas on Saturday, October 19th from 11:30am – 2:30pm.

Pee Wee was born October 18, 1936 to Earl and Liza Faye Toney in Copan, Oklahoma.

He married Wilma Jaynette (Jan) Burkart in a double ceremony with friends, Lester and Judy Slaughter, in Nowata, OK. They moved their family to Thermopolis in 1968, when he transferred with TRW Reda Pump as the shop foreman. He worked for TRW for 33 years. When they closed the shop, he went to work in the State Park as the Bath House Supervisor before going to work in Saudi Arabia for AIA. He came back to the States in 1995 to work in Cushing, Oklahoma before returning home to Thermopolis where he worked for R&C Trucking until his retirement.

He entered into the Army on 2/25/1959 and was honorably discharged 2/24/1965 from the United States Army Reserve as a Sgt.

In earlier years he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Later his priority was spending time with his family. He had many wonderful qualities. He loved his family and will be remembered with a big smile. We will hear him, for years to come, saying, “ I am finer than a frog’s hair or fair to partly cloudy”, “If you always tell the truth, you never have to worry about what story you told”, “If you are able, you need to give others a hand up…NOT a hand out, but a hand up”, “say what you will do, do what you say” and ending his calls to Kaylee and Chloe with “I love you more click”.

He is survived by this three children: David (Mary Ellen) Toney of Gillette, Michael Toney of Thermopolis and Pam (Rick) Zimmer of Casper; his eight grandchildren: Cheree, Kaylee, Chloe, Adam, Heather, Dan, Jennifer and Joey; his ten great-grandchildren: Keenan, Anastasia, Jared, Sadie, Haley, Brenna, Garrett , Gabe, Katelynn and Jackson; three siblings: Freda “Sis” Jackson and Doris Roper of Caney, Kansas and Fred Toney of Copan, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife and his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hot Springs County Senior Citizens Center (PO Box 747 Thermopolis, WY 82443) or Central Wyoming Hospice (319 S. Wilson St., Casper, WY 82601) would be appreciated. Bustard’s Funeral Directors and Crematory, in Casper, is entrusted with the arrangements.