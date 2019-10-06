There are certain teams that just have the others number when they play.

Chalk the Sulphur Bulldogs up to being one of those squads against the Purcell Dragons.

Friday night the No. 4 Bulldogs continued their recent run of success against PHS, as they cruised to a 41-7 victory on the road, moving them to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in district play.

The win sets up a showdown with Lone Grove at 7 p.m. Friday night at Calvin Agee Field in a battle between two undefeated squads.

Purcell got the early lead in the first quarter when Addison Love scored from two yards out to make it 7-0.

From there however, it was all Sulphur.

Logan Smith got the Bulldogs in front with a pair of touchdowns from eight and 38 yards out, giving the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead going into the break.

Sulphur continued its momentum in the third, as Tavius McDonald got a 29-yard touchdown run to make it 21-7, before Reese Ratchford got a pair of touchdowns from 14 and 52 yards out to make it 34-7.

Ratchford got his third touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter when he found Price Daube for a 4-yard touchdown pass.

Smith led the way rushing for Sulphur as he totaled 24 carries for 225 yards and two touchdowns, with Ratchford carrying the ball nine times for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

McDonald finished the game with 106 yards rushing on nine carries with one touchdown in the game for the Bulldogs against Purcell.