This week our daughter, Shauna, and her husband, Steven, adopted for the second time in 6 months! They are now the proud parents of Bear, a sweet two year old boy! Fostering and adoption has been a part of their story since August 2017. They jumped in with both feet and fostered three newborns in five months!

The past 25 months have been full of sleep deprivation, doctor’s appointments, court dates, worker and parent visits, classes, and just plain hard work and sacrifice. It has also been full of laughter, joy, and love. That pain/joy combination is a part of every foster and adoptive parent’s story. They embrace it because the children in the foster care system need them to. In reality, it will take all of us to be part of the solution for children in foster care to obtain permanency and have every opportunity to be healthy, thriving, and in a forever home.

There are approximately 8,000 children in foster care on any given day in Oklahoma. Many biological parents are working a plan to be reunified with their children, and while that is happening, foster care is there to ensure their safety.

Foster parents play a vital role in the process, and we need more foster homes in Washington County. The ability to maintain parental connection, school and community connections, and familiarity for children in foster care means secondary trauma is lessened for them.

There is a vital need for emergency placement foster homes too. These homes provide temporary placement for children who come into care and workers are doing diligent searches to find relatives or others who have a relationship with the child for the long term placement. What a relief it would be for a child welfare worker to have a list of 20 or 30 homes ready at any time to embrace a child with love and care who just entered the foster care system.

I think Shauna expressed it beautifully in her Facebook post on Bear’s adoption day. She said, “We said yes to B when I didn’t know if we had it in us to love as big, deep, and wide as he would need. I was unsure how we’d juggle two babies just 10 weeks apart, but we still took a leap of faith because I felt God screaming “do it”! B’s story is my favorite because he came to us through a connection we made from our very first foster babe. They have become friends, and I know more than ever that God is always strategically placing people in our lives!

This ending is so, so sweet and how he is a forever Hagan! Through every twist, turn, and trial I’ve seen, felt, and heard God. He is the author of the most beautifully redemptive stories! Welcome to the official forever Hagan squad, Bear! Aria’s been waiting for you!”

I was recently asked how can we advocate for children in Oklahoma? There are lots of ways. Casa volunteers advocate for children, help them thrive and find a permanent home. You can get more information at casaforchildren.org. Become a foster home-traditional or emergency. Read about it and make contact through okfosters.org. Here in Bartlesville, DHS is gearing up for their annual Christmas party. It is an annual event where they provide a meal, gifts for the kiddos, and a fun night out for the entire foster family. Call DHS and speak with someone to see how you can be a part of it. You probably know someone connected to a foster or adoptive family. Support doesn’t end when the adoption is finalized-they probably need you more then. Become a part of their support system for respite, meals, babysitting, school clothes, a friend.

I John 3:16 NLT says, “We know what real love is because Jesus gave up his life for us. So we also ought to give up our lives for our brothers and sisters.” Shauna and Steven’s involvement in fostering and adoption has expanded my life in ways I would never have embraced if I’d been left to my own devices. I have said many times, “It would be too hard to foster a child and then give them back to their parents.” The truth is, every child deserves to be loved extravagantly, and though the goodbyes were hard, I wouldn’t change any of it.

There is no greater joy than giving of ourselves to others. Won’t you become a part of the solution and change a child’s life forever?